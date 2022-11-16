IMPD investigates serious crash involving pedestrian on city's near west side

The crash happened near the intersection of West Washington Street and South Livingston Avenue around 1:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on the near west side of Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Washington Street and South Livingston Avenue, which is just south of the intersection of Holt and Rockville roads.

Police said a pedestrian was hit and that it was a serious bodily injury crash, but didn't share further information about the extent of the pedestrian's injuries.

Police also didn't have information on the age of the pedestrian or if the vehicle stayed at the scene.