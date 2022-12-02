Police help free truck driver in I-465 crash as brush fire burned nearby

The truck left the roadway, crashed through a highway guardrail and came to rest in the grass.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police helped a driver get out of a wrecked truck after a crash on Indianapolis' northeast side early Friday as a grass fire burned nearby.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday on Interstate 465 just north of East 56th Street.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson said a semi-tractor trailer was going north on the highway when, for reasons still under investigation, it lost control, drove through a guardrail and came to rest in grass along the highway.

It sparked a small brush fire near where the truck came to rest.

ISP said officers from another police department rushed to help the man, who appeared to be trapped in the truck.

The truck driver was taken to a hospital to be checked for injury.

During the crash, one of the truck's fuel tanks was ripped from the side of the vehicle, spilling an unknown quantity of diesel fuel. The fire department and a hazardous materials crew is working to clean up the spill.