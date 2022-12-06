x
IMPD: 1 dead after West 34th Street crash

Police said a pedestrian was fatally struck Monday evening.
Credit: WTHR/Josh Blankenship

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash Monday involving a car and a pedestrian on Indianapolis' west side.

It was reported around 7 p.m. on West 34th Street around Summerfield Drive, which is just west of High School Road.

An IMPD spokesperson said a vehicle traveling east on 34th Street struck a pedestrian in the street. 

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital to submit to a blood draw, which is a standard procedure in fatal crash investigations.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to the spokesperson.

