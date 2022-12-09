ISP: 1 killed, 4 injured in Howard County crash

Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and four were injured in a two-car crash in Howard County Thursday evening, Indiana State Police said.

Around 6 p.m., troopers were notified of a crash on US 35 near Davis Road, north of Kokomo.

Police determined that a Chevy SUV was traveling northbound on US 35 and crossed the center line, striking a Dodge SUV. The Dodge spun off the west side of the road and the first continued north before coming to a stop and catching fire.

A man in the Dodge, identified by state police as 48-year-old Travis Savini, of Logansport, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old woman and 9-year-old in the Dodge were transported to a Kokomo hospital, the woman with serious injuries and child with non-life-threatening injuries.