Pedestrian injured in Kokomo hit-and-run, driver at large

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are looking for a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee suspected of hitting and injuring a pedestrian in Kokomo on Saturday.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of South Dixon Road for a pedestrian hit by an SUV around 7 p.m.

Police said when they arrived they found an injured man lying in the road. The man was later identified as George Doss of Kokomo.

Doss was taken to a Kokomo hospital and later moved to an Indianapolis hospital for further treatment. Police didn't update his condition.

The driver that hit him drove away and has not been identified. Police believe the driver was in a 2014-2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the time of the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or anyone who may have helped provide aide to Doss to call officer Greg Smith at 765-457-1105 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline (765) 456-7017.