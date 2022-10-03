DOC flagged parole violation, looked for suspect for weeks before IMPD officer shooting

Indiana DOC was alerted by an automated notification that Hill was in the Marion County Jail Jan. 31. A warrant was issued, but the court was not aware.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates has learned parole agents were looking for Mylik Hill in the weeks before he allegedly shot an IMPD officer.

The Indiana Department of Correction was flagged to Hill being arrested Jan. 31 in a shoplifting incident at a Walmart and fleeing police in a car.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous 13 Investigates report on the spelling confusion around Mylik Hill's name leading to his release.

13Investigates uncovered he was booked under the first name "Mylik." But the same man served more than eight years in prison for armed robbery under the name "Mylak" in Indiana Department of Correction records.

"When the name was run as his name that he was arrested under, nothing came back," said Amy Jones, presiding judge of the Marion Superior Court, "and so that's what caused the procession of events."

Marion Superior Court was not aware Hill was on parole, so he was given a $500 cash bond, which his wife paid. Hill was booked into the Marion County Adult Detention Center at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 31. He was released from jail at 1:32 a.m. on Feb. 1, before the prosecutor ever filed charges.

However, DOC was alerted by an automated notification that Hill was in the Marion County Jail. DOC was aware though because it tracks aliases. The parole board issued a warrant because Hill, a parolee, was arrested for a felony. Indiana DOC then sent a notice of the warrant to the National Crime Information Center.

13 Investigates is still working to gather information on how quickly a warrant can be entered into the NCIC and how long it takes before a county holding an individual would have access to that information.

In the case of Hill, police told 13 Investigates there was no information on a warrant for his arrest available at the time of his arrest on Jan. 31 or Feb. 1 when he was released. However, police were made aware of the warrant on Feb. 2, after Hill was out of jail. Indiana DOC marked him in violation of parole Feb. 2, and delinquent as of Jan. 19, the last time he had contact with his parole officer.

Jones said, typically, a convicted felon on parole who is arrested for a new felony would be held for 15 days while the case is further investigated and parole warrants are issued.

Since Hill had been released, parole agents began "looking for the person." 13 Investigates has asked for clarification on what measures are taken in finding a parolee wanted on a warrant but have not received a response from Indiana DOC.

In the case of Hill, the Marion County Sheriff's Office told 13 Investigates there were no outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of his booking on Jan. 31 or hours later on Feb. 1 before he was released. However, Indiana DOC marked him in violation of parole by Feb. 2, and delinquent as of Jan. 19, the last time he had contact with his parole officer.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office said it was still unaware that Hill was on parole at his initial hearing, which was held virtually on Feb. 14.

13 Investigates reported Thursday that the first name spelling difference appears to have confused the entire legal process.

"Every prior is listed as 'Mylik,'" Jones said. "The only anomaly is the case that is the parole violation that he was in the Department of Correction and served that time was the 'Mylak,' and so that is the one case which is completely different."

One case with a one-letter difference that may be most responsible for Hill remaining free on bail for four weeks before IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan was shot in the throat in an alley in Fountain Square on Feb. 27.

"Everyone did what they were supposed to do at the arrest process, at the booking process, and with the information that everyone had at their hands at the time," Jones said. "And that was that original name, spelling and verification process for the Department of Correction that came back with no indication that that individual was on parole at the time."

Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal mischief after he allegedly ran from police. Police say Mangan was about to tackle Hill when Hill fired two shots, hitting Mangan in the throat and striking the radio on his belt.

Mangan suffered serious injuries to his voice box and Adam's apple. He may not speak, swallow, or breathe normally again.

Hill also was shot twice in the shoulder and once in the thigh by Ofc. Daniel Majors, who was Mangan’s field training officer. But Hill walked without a noticeable limp into court for his initial hearing Thursday morning.

Hill told the judge he has not been allowed to talk to family or anyone else since the shooting. The judge entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for Hill. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bail was set at $250,000, but the parole violation hold on Hill will keep him in jail.