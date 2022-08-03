'Grateful for your unconditional love' | Injured IMPD officer asks colleague to pray with him

Metro Police Officer Thomas Mangan continues to receive hospital treatment for injuries received in a line-of-duty shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan continues to receive hospital treatment for injuries received in a shooting while on duty last week.

Mylik Hill, 31, has been charged with multiple crimes in the Feb. 27 shooting in Fountain Square.

According to IMPD, the gunshot caused significant damage to Mangan's laryngeal cartilage - commonly known as the "Adam's apple" - and voice box.

Police said Mangan is now fully awake, communicating by writing and using a feeding tube to eat and drink.

Deputy Police Chief Kendale Adams went to visit Mangan in the hospital recently.

"As we were preparing to leave Tommy, you're thinking to yourself, 'What are you going to say right in this moment, as you sit here and look at your fellow brother who's been critically wounded," said Adams. "And Tommy, to my surprise, wrote down, 'Can we pray?' And I said, sure, let's pray. And I started thinking about reciting Bible verses to myself, but to my surprise, Tommy started to write out his own prayer."

Mangan's prayer, written out on notebook paper, read:

Dear, God! We are so grateful. Grateful for your unconditional love for us!

Father God, you have blessed me beyond my imagination. Each person I have come in contact with or have heard about is seeking to serve me.

I was supposed to serve this community but God has greater plans. I am uncertain what they are but am thankful for the people he is using.

Thank you Jesus!

Amen.

