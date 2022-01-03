Suspect charged with attempted murder in Fountain Square shooting that injured IMPD officer

Suspect 31-year-old Mylik Hill, was previously listed in "serious" condition after also getting shot in the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — Mylik Hill has been charged with multiple crimes in the Feb. 27 shooting in Fountain Square that left an IMPD officer with serious injuries.

Hill is facing two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, one count of criminal mischief and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said each attempted murder charge could equate to 20-40 years in prison.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on Mylik Hill's criminal history.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, officers were called to a traffic accident in the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue, near Shelby and Prospect streets. It came shortly after someone called about a person exposing himself with the same description in the area.

While responding to the accident, two officers found the suspected car in the 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, which is four blocks south from where the traffic accident happened.

Police said the driver also matched the description of the person exposing himself.

The officers got out of their police car but said the suspect ran from them. Officers ran after him and, in an alley north of Woodlawn Avenue, the suspect and one of the officers shot at each other. Thomas Mangan, a patrol officer who had been with the department for just one year, was shot. He was in field training.

Officer Daniel Majors, a seven-year veteran, was the one who shot the suspect.

Police identified the suspect in the case as 31-year-old Hill and said he is under arrest in connection with warrants for theft, resisting law enforcement and parole violation.

Last week, an IMPD spokesperson said Hill is receiving medical treatment and was last listed in "serious" condition. He was shot twice, once in the leg and once in the shoulder.

Mylik Hill's criminal history

According to a spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Correction, Hill was released from the Putnamville Correctional Facility on Feb. 15, 2021, on parole. The IDOC spokesperson said Hill was a delinquent as of Jan. 19, 2022.

Hill spent about eight and a half years behind bars after pleading guilty to a 2011 armed robbery in Indianapolis.

During his time at the Putnamville Correctional Facility, he tried to get into a work release program.

In a letter to the judge in March 2018, he wrote:

I'm no longer involved in misconduct in any way, shape, form, or fashion. I know what is truly right. I know the price of crime doesn't pay at all.

Hill was denied admission to a community corrections program in 2020, in part due to misconduct while in prison. He was eventually released on parole last year.

On Jan. 31, 2022, a man allegedly walked out of a Walmart near Keystone Avenue and 71st Street with two TVs, electronics and some clothes without paying for them. Hill was the alleged getaway driver. They were eventually caught near the Butler University campus. Hill was out of jail on $500 bail when he allegedly shot the IMPD officer Sunday night.

Terrie Breedlove-Hill, Mylik's newlywed wife, paid the bail on Feb. 1, and he was released.

"I'm sorry for the injuries to both people," Breedlove-Hill told 13News' Rich Nye.

According to the FOP, a repeat violent offender was allowed to be out on parole. They are asking for a release of the suspect's criminal history, latest arrest information for which he was out on bond, and reasons for allowing his release on an automatic $500 cash bond and not held on his parole violation.

Update on IMPD officer

IMPD, on behalf of the Mangan family, released information Thursday afternoon on the officer's progress following the shooting.

According to IMPD, the gunshot caused significant damage to Mangan's laryngeal cartilage — commonly known as the "Adam's apple" — and voice box.

Police said Mangan is now fully awake, communicating by writing and using a feeding tube to eat and drink.

"There is, consequently, uncertainty regarding the return to normal breathing, speaking, and swallowing. This uncertainty will not be resolved quickly. The road to recovery will be long. It will require the input of a voice box specialist and much more fervent and persistent prayer," IMPD said in a news release.

According to IMPD, Mangan underwent another surgery Thursday to learn more about the extent of the injury to his voice box. This will help determine the treatment options in the officer's recovery.

People can send get well cards and well wishes to Mangan at:

IMPD Southeast District

Attn: Officer Thomas Mangan

1150 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, Indiana

46203