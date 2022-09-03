Hundreds write to IMPD officer recovering after Fountain Square shooting

A letter from what appears to be a younger writer says, "I am praying for you. I made a prayer for you. Thank you for serving our city."

INDIANAPOLIS — An IMPD officer shot in the line of duty on Feb. 27 has a long road to recovery, but it's a road that he knows he won't be traveling alone.

IMPD put out a call for get well cards on March 4 and the community delivered.

In the past few days, IMPD said hundreds of people have sent letters of support to Officer Thomas Mangan, who was injured in a shooting in Fountain Square.

IMPD shared photos of dozens of the letters on display at the IMPD Southeast District Office.

The letters — from people young and old — implore Mangan to get well soon and thank him for his service to his city.

"Thank you so much for helping and protecting our communities. Your service is great!" one letter reads.

What appears to be a younger writer sent a letter to Mangan that says, "I am praying for you. I made a prayer for you. Thank you for serving our city."

It's these prayers that IMPD said Mangan needs.

The gunshot caused significant damage to Mangan's laryngeal cartilage — commonly known as the "Adam's apple" — and voice box. Police said Mangan is now fully awake, communicating by writing and using a feeding tube to eat and drink.

"There is, consequently, uncertainty regarding the return to normal breathing, speaking, and swallowing. This uncertainty will not be resolved quickly. The road to recovery will be long. It will require the input of a voice box specialist and much more fervent and persistent prayer," IMPD said in a news release.

At this time, IMPD said it's not accepting food, flowers or monetary donations. All they ask is for get well cards and wishes.

Anyone wishing to send a letter to Mangan can mail it to this address: IMPD Southeast District, Attn: Officer Thomas Mangan, 1150 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46203.