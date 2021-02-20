Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for virus jabs

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK urges UN resolution for pause in conflicts for virus jabs

Britain has circulated a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council demanding that all warring parties immediately institute a sustained humanitarian pause to enable people in conflict areas to be vaccinated for COVID-19. The proposed resolution reiterates the council’s demand last July 1 for a general and immediate cessation of hostilities in major conflicts from Syria and Yemen to Central African Republic, Mali, Sudan and Somalia to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The draft emphasizes the need for solidarity, equity, and efficacy and invites donation of vaccine doses from developed economies to low- and middle-income countries, and others in need.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 28 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 5:30 a.m. ET Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 495,800 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 110.77 million confirmed cases with more than 2.45 million deaths and 62.41 million recoveries.

The real number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

NCAA OKs limited fan attendance at men's, women's tourneys

The NCAA will allow a limited number of fans to attend all rounds of its men’s basketball tournament in Indiana and later rounds of its women’s tournament in Texas.

The governing body said Friday it is permitting 25% capacity at men’s venues to allow for social distancing.

That figure will include all participants and essential staff along with the family members of team players and coaches.

On the women’s side, the NCAA will allow a capacity of up to 17% from the Sweet 16 to the Final Four.