Here's everything we know about the COVID-19 vaccine

There are still many questions surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Here's what we know and what we don't about the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana continues to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to more Hoosiers, there are still plenty of questions about the shots. We have answers to some of those questions, while others are still up in the air.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine became the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the FDA on Dec. 11, 2020. Individuals 16 and older can receive the vaccine. The FDA authorized the vaccine after approximately 44,000 people participated in a study. Pfizer's trial included participants as young as 12, but the FDA only approved the vaccine for individuals at least 16 years old. After a median of two months of study participants receiving both doses of the vaccine, the FDA did not identify any safety concerns that should keep them from authorizing the vaccine.

Preliminary data from the CDC indicates the vaccine is 95 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 after two doses.

How it works

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine uses messenger RNA (mRNA), which has been studied for more than a decade, according to the CDC. Vaccines that contain mRNA do not contain a live virus and do not affect a person's DNA. So how do they work?

"mRNA are basically the instructions that are packaged in this little lipid package injected into the vaccine, it gets into your cell then teaches your cell basically how to make the virus protein to mount an immune response," said Dr. James Cutrell, infectious disease specialist at UT Southwestern in Dallas.

mRNA vaccines can trigger an immune response in the body, but they cannot infect the vaccinated person with the disease itself.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine requires two shots, at least 21 days apart.

Side effects

The FDA says most side effects to the vaccine are mild to moderate and should subside in a few days. These were the most commonly reported side effects recorded in the clinical studies:

Pain at injection site

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle pain

Chills

Joint pain

Fever

Injection site swelling

Injection site redness

Nausea

Malaise

Lymphadenopathy

Who should not get it

There are some people who should not get the vaccine, according to the CDC. Anyone who has previously experienced these should not get the vaccine:

Severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components

Immediate allergic reaction of any severity to a previous dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components (including polyethylene glycol [PEG])

Immediate allergic reaction of any severity to polysorbate (due to potential cross-reactive hypersensitivity with the vaccine ingredient PEG)

Moderna vaccine

The FDA issued EUA for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 18, 2020. Individuals 18 and older can receive the vaccine. The FDA authorized the vaccine after approximately 30,000 people participated in phase 3 of a study. Moderna's study only included participants who were at least 18 years old. After a median of seven weeks of study participants receiving the two doses of the vaccine, the FDA did not identify any safety concerns that should keep them from authorizing the vaccine. The FDA again reviewed safety data after a median of nine weeks after participants received two doses of the vaccine.

Preliminary data from the CDC indicates the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 after two doses.

How it works

Like the Pfizer vaccine, the Moderna vaccine uses mRNA to get the body to produce antibodies so it's prepared to fight against a future infection. It does not carry a live virus; there is no risk of the vaccine infecting you with COVID-19; and it will not change your DNA.

The Moderna vaccine requires two shots, at least 28 days apart.

Side effects

The FDA says most side effects to the vaccine are mild to moderate and should subside in a few days. These were the most commonly reported side effects recorded in the clinical studies:

Pain at injection site

Fatigue

Headache

Muscle pain

Joint pain

Chills

Nausea/vomiting

Axillary swelling and tenderness of the vaccination arm

Fever

Injection site swelling

Injection site redness

Who should not get it

Like the Pfizer vaccine, who should not get the Moderna vaccine boils down to allergies. The CDC recommends most people get the vaccine unless they fall into one of these categories:

Severe allergic reaction (e.g., anaphylaxis) after a previous dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components

Immediate allergic reaction of any severity to a previous dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components (including polyethylene glycol [PEG])

Immediate allergic reaction of any severity to polysorbate (due to potential cross-reactive hypersensitivity with the vaccine ingredient PEG)

How/why were the vaccines approved so quickly?

Neither Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccines shortcut FDA safety measures to get the vaccines out more quickly. In fact, Dr. David Diemert, who helped develop the Moderna vaccine, said it was the opposite.

"We’re probably doing more in terms of safety assessments for this trial, because of the speed we want to be able to get an answer," Diemert said during development. "It's been exhausting but rewarding at the same time."

All data is tracked by the Data and Safety Monitoring Board, an independent group of 10 to 15 experts that oversee all vaccine trials and have the power to pause or stop them over safety concerns.

That said, because the vaccine developers were only looking for an EUA from the FDA, the agency only requires two months of data for half of trial patients — a much shorter time period than trials seeking licensure.

Furthermore, many typical barriers were removed from the entire process — including funding challenges and finding participants — thanks to a worldwide push to quickly develop a vaccine.

There is an inherent risk with not being able to track data for rare side effects that may not show up in patients until months later, but experts have said it's most likely worth the risk.

What we don't know

Despite the extensive information about the vaccines, there are still things we don't have answers to yet. Because data has not yet been tracked for long-term effects of the vaccines, it's impossible to know what — if any at all — symptoms or side effects vaccinated individuals may experience long-term.

Long-term effectiveness is also unknown. There is a chance additional COVID-19 booster shots will be necessary annually, like the flu shot.

Effectiveness in some populations, including young children, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems were not included in the studies, so there are still questions with those groups. The FDA only approved the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older, while the Moderna vaccine is for people 18 and older. Pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, or people with underlying health conditions should check with a health care provider before receiving the vaccine.