Indiana's mask mandate ends Tuesday

Although the state's mask mandate is ending, keep in mind local governments, businesses, and other entities may impose stricter guidelines.

INDIANAPOLIS — The state's mask mandate officially expires on Tuesday and a mask advisory will be put in its place.

Late last month Governor Eric Holcomb announced the mask mandate would end on April 6. Additionally, customers at restaurants, bars, and nightclubs will no longer need to remain seated.

However, masks will still be mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and at all vaccination and coronavirus testing sites until further notice. K-12 schools will be required to continue following the state's face covering requirements until the end of the school year.

But there's a catch. The governor repealing the statewide mask mandate doesn't necessarily mean that masks won't be required throughout the state. Local governments, businesses, and other entities may impose stricter guidelines.

"Whether that is a bank branch lobby, on the factory floor, or a county courthouse or city hall, they retain the authority to make decisions about COVID restrictions for their operations," Gov. Holcomb said.

For example, Marion County won't repeal the city's mask mandate or current business restrictions until the county's public health order is lifted.

Also beginning on April 6, all decisions about venue capacity will be in the hands of local officials.