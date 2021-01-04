Holcomb: 'Not looking to change my mind' on mask mandate

Earlier this week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was hopeful Governor Holcomb would reconsider the decision.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb on Wednesday responded to criticism over the decision to move Indiana’s mask mandate to a mask advisory.

Earlier this week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was hopeful Governor Holcomb would reconsider the decision.

Holcomb said during his weekly press briefing he is not changing course.

“I have always taken the approach my style has been to respect all other governors and the decisions they have to make,” Holcomb said. “I am paying attention the numbers in Indiana and what’s in the best interest of Hoosiers.”

Holcomb said he has not talked to Gov. Beshear.

“Governor Beshear has my direct phone number, he is welcome to call. I am not looking to change my mind,” Holcomb said.

Indiana's mask mandate will change to an advisory on April 6.

State health officials also warned about increasing positivity and hospitalization numbers in the state.

“We have said before we are in a race between the vaccine and the variants. Unfortunately, right now the variants are picking up steam,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box.