As state moves to mask advisory, some counties will keep restrictions

Businesses will also be allowed to open at 100 percent capacity per Governor Eric Holcomb’s order.

INDIANAPOLIS — As of Tuesday, Indiana’s mask mandate will shift to a mask advisory.

Businesses will also be allowed to open at 100 percent capacity per Governor Eric Holcomb’s order.

However, the governor’s advisory also leaves room for local governments to make a final decision on any public health measures, such as mask orders.

In a call to county health departments by 13News, most reported that they will operate in line with the governor’s order, but some will not:

Marion – Will keep with their current health order which does include a mask mandate and restrictions on business capacity.

Hamilton – Will follow governor's orders. The one exception is that the county commissioners have extended the mask order inside county government buildings for 30 days.

Boone – Will be following the governor’s orders.

Hendricks – “At this time there are no plans for additional requirements in Hendricks County. All must follow the state executive order. More guidance will be released next week, especially addressing restaurants and event planning.”

Morgan – Will be following the governor’s orders.

Johnson – “We are following the governor's wishes but do strongly advise to still wear masks and social distance. We just aren't mandating it.”

Shelby – Will be following the governor’s orders.

Hancock – Will be following the governor’s orders.

Madison – Will be following the governor’s orders.

Montgomery – Will be following the governor’s orders.

Monroe – Current regulations will stay in place including a mask mandate, restrictions on restaurants and gatherings. Changes could come after a Board of Health meeting April 6.