Marion County mask mandate, business restrictions to stay in place despite statewide changes

Hogsett said the mask mandate and current business restrictions will stay in place until the county's public health order is lifted.

On Tuesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the statewide mask mandate will become an advisory on April 6, but face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites until further notice. He also said decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials starting April 6.