Mixed feelings on ending statewide mask mandate

With the state mask mandate ending early next month, some Hoosiers are worried it's too soon.

INDIANAPOLIS — The statewide mask mandate will switch to an advisory starting April 6.

But there have been mixed feelings about that change.

Some worry Indiana is easing restrictions too soon.

The signs at Oaken Barrel in Greenwood that say 'masks not an option' will change April 6.

Masks for customers will be encouraged, no longer required.

"We can't make them. But we're going to put a sign that says 'please wear your masks. Help us keep the virus down'," explained Oaken Barrel owner Kwang Casey.

Restaurants and businesses essentially will have a choice next month.

Although local governments can enact stricter restrictions, Johnson County, according to its Health Department, plans to align with Governor Holcomb in ending a mask mandate.

That move is being met with mixed reviews.

"I actually applauded the man," said Karl Lindner, Greenwood. "Literally on my couch I was like clapping. I was very happy because I think it's been overdone. We're done."

"I think it's a little bit, too soon. I mean we're still not 100% on the path that I think we need to be yet," said Hallie Cusick, a mom from Brownsburg. "I mean we want to do things but at the same time I don't need anyone getting sick by accident."

"I'm kind of in the middle, like mixed feelings," said Jodi Lloyd, Hamilton County. "If everybody's wearing their masks, I will wear my mask still. I kind of go with the flow."

Like many restaurants, Oaken Barrel took a hit in the pandemic.

But regular carryout, especially from police and firefighters and city staff, carried them through.

Casey is certainly ready for COVID and its challenges to be over.

Still, he doesn't plan to add more tables when restrictions ease or stop social distancing.

He also says his staff will stay masked up.

"We want to make sure until we get to herd immunity, when I hear we get to 70% of the population immunized, then we'll be comfortable enough to take the masks off," Casey said. "I have family members in the health industry, and I have a daughter who works in a COVID hospital. She's nervous."

Dr. Dave Dunkle, CEO of Johnson Memorial Health, fears the state is relaxing restrictions too soon.

"It's premature," Dunkle said. I'm worried. I'm worried that through this pandemic, we've ignored good, sound medical advice and we might be doing it again."

Dr. Dunkle says it would make more sense to remove the mandate this summer, instead.

"It's like football, we see the guy getting ready to score a touchdown and he celebrates at the one-yard line. We're at the one-yard line," Dunkle said. "All it takes is a little bit more effort, staying safe."

Hospitalizations are down, but Dunkle is concerned because COVID variants are still emerging and the 20-40 age group, not vaccinated yet, is more likely to spread the virus.

He hopes customers take it upon themselves to stay masked up a little while longer and stay safe.