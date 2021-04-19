Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Monday is last day to register for vaccine appointment at Lucas Oil Stadium

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic from Monday, April 19, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for select groups through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday is last chance to register for vaccine appointment at Lucas Oil Stadium

The Indianapolis Colts, Meijer and Lucas Oil Stadium will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic where they will administer 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Friday, April 23 and another 2,000 doses on Saturday, April 24.

The clinic will be open to Hoosiers 18 years and older who pre-register in advance for the clinic.

To be eligible for an appointment, Hoosiers must pre-register by 4 p.m. on Monday, April 19. No walkup appointments will be allowed.

Registration for this clinic is not available through coronavirus.in.gov. To pre-register text "COLTS" to 75049 or visit Colts.com/vaccine. A news release said registering is not the same as booking an appointment. Registering only means a person will be eligible to receive an invite to reserve an appointment.

When registration closes on April 19, all eligible recipients will receive a phone call or text message with a link to schedule an appointment. The news release said to ensure a place in line, registrants are encouraged to respond to this request as soon as possible. Appointments will not be available to schedule until April 20.

All vaccine recipients will receive a free Colts mini pennant.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 31.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 567,000 deaths in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 141.4 million confirmed cases with more than 3 million deaths and 80.8 million recoveries.

The actual number of people infected by the virus around the world is believed to be much higher — perhaps 10 times higher in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — given testing limitations and the many mild cases that have gone unreported or unrecognized.