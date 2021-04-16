x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Health

Walk-up vaccinations will be offered at IMS starting today

The Speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. this weekend.
Credit: WTHR
Each year, fans eagerly anticipate what the "race day" weather is going to be.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment today through Sunday.

The Speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. this weekend.

You can enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street. 

Additional appointments are available at the Speedway later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov

Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.

To find other vaccination sites, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment. Hoosiers age 16 and older are now eligible.

Related Articles