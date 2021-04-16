Walk-up vaccinations will be offered at IMS starting today

The Speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. this weekend.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway without an appointment today through Sunday.

The Speedway is offering the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. this weekend.

You can enter through Gate 2 off 16th Street.

Additional appointments are available at the Speedway later this month and can be scheduled at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time of the first dose and will be offered at Lucas Oil Stadium.