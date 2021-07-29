Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: Avon Schools expands mask recommendation to all

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, July 29, 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana.

Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Avon Schools expands mask recommendation to all

Avon Schools are updating their mask recommendations for the upcoming school year, but are stopping short of requiring face coverings.

In an email to parents, Superintendent Scott Wyndham said the district is now recommending facemasks for individuals regardless of if they are vaccinated or not. Previously, only unvaccinated people in the district's facilities were recommended to wear a mask.

There will not be a mask requirement at this time, other than on school buses, which are covered by a federal mask mandate.

"I hear from many who do not want their children to wear masks. I also hear from many who want masks required in all school settings. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic is still an issue with which we're all wrestling as a community, state, nation, and planet," Wyndham said in the email. "We will continue to support one another to the best of our abilities through what I hope is the final stages of this pandemic. One way we can do this is continuing to wear masks while indoors."

Avon students return to class on Thursday.

Fact-checking misinformation after CDC updates mask guidance for COVID-19

With the Delta variant of COVID-19 being the dominant variant of concern in the United States, now representing over 80% of cases across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) once again updated its mask guidance for fully vaccinated people on July 27.

Following the CDC’s announcement, misinformation began to spread online about why the update happened, with some people claiming that fully vaccinated people are transmitting the virus at a higher rate than unvaccinated people and that the CDC is now mandating mask-wearing throughout the entire country.

We can verify that fully vaccinated people are not transmitting COVID-19 at a higher rate than unvaccinated people.

During the press conference, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, said that information on the Delta variant from several states and in other countries indicates that on rare occasions some fully vaccinated people who are infected with the Delta variant after they had already been vaccinated could potentially be contagious and spread COVID-19 to others. These are known as “vaccine breakthrough cases.”

“Vaccinated individuals continue to represent a very small amount of transmission occurring around the country. We continue to estimate that the risk of a breakthrough infection with symptoms upon exposure to the Delta variant is reduced by sevenfold. The reduction is twentyfold for hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Walensky.

Officials in Tokyo alarmed as cases hit record highs

Japanese officials have sounded the alarm as Tokyo reported record-breaking coronavirus cases for the third straight day with the Olympics well underway.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katunobu Kato told reporters the new cases are soaring not only in the Tokyo area but across the country. He says Japan has never experienced the expansion of the infections of this magnitude.

Tokyo reported 3,865 new cases Thursday, up from 3,177 on Wednesday and double the numbers a week ago, Japan has kept its cases and deaths lower than many other countries, but its seven-day rolling average is growing and now stands at 28 per 100,000 people.

People are still roaming the streets despite stay-at-home requests, making restrictions ineffective. The Tokyo governor says cases could hit 4,500 a day.

Europe on vacation, but vaccinations not taking a break

Europe’s famed summer holiday season is in full swing, but efforts to inoculate people against the coronavirus are not taking a break.

Instead, with lockdowns easing and nations looking to breathe new life into their ailing tourism industries, vaccinations are being taken to vacationers. It's all part of efforts to maintain momentum in protecting people against the pandemic that has killed more than 1 million across the continent.

From France’s sun-kissed Mediterranean coast to the azure waters of Italy’s Adriatic beaches and Russian Black Sea resorts, health authorities are trying to make a COVID-19 shot as much part of this summer as sunscreen and shades.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 34.67 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 4 a.m. ET Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been 611,800 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 195.9 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 4.18 million deaths. More than 3.96 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.