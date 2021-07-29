More than 2 dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Boone County Jail

LEBANON, Ind — An outbreak of COVID-19 is reportedly spreading in the Boone County Jail.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said 25 inmates have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.
The first inmate tested positive July 16, the sheriff's office said. The inmate was quarantined and masks were provided to other inmates in the block with the recommendation to wear them at all times. No further positive cases were reported.
A week later, on July 23, two inmates in a different block tested positive for COVID-19. The other inmates in the block were offered a rapid test for the virus and of those who took the test, four more positive cases were discovered. The six inmates who tested positive were removed from the block and they, as well as the rest of the block, were placed into quarantine.
Working with state and local health officials, the sheriff's office said the jail reinstituted COVID-19 policies that were in place during the height of the pandemic and tested any inmate willing to take a test.
Of those who took a test, reported as 128 of 132 inmates, 25 positive cases have been found so far. Eight of those 25 inmates had been previously vaccinated, though the jail said it is not clear if they are "breakthrough" cases or if they are infected with a variant.
Two staff members also tested positive for COVID-19 in voluntary testing. Those staff members are currently in a 10-day quarantine.
"We knew when we began to open the facility back up that we would probably get the virus into our facility but not to this level so quickly," said Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen. "I can assure you that we are doing everything we can to prevent the spread of the virus while making sure those infected are receiving the best medical care possible and at the same time trying to protect our dedicated staff that is working behind those secured walls every day."