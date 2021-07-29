More than 2 dozen inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Boone County Jail

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said 25 inmates and two staff members have tested positive for the virus in the past two weeks.

LEBANON, Ind — An outbreak of COVID-19 is reportedly spreading in the Boone County Jail.

The first inmate tested positive July 16, the sheriff's office said. The inmate was quarantined and masks were provided to other inmates in the block with the recommendation to wear them at all times. No further positive cases were reported.

A week later, on July 23, two inmates in a different block tested positive for COVID-19. The other inmates in the block were offered a rapid test for the virus and of those who took the test, four more positive cases were discovered. The six inmates who tested positive were removed from the block and they, as well as the rest of the block, were placed into quarantine.

Working with state and local health officials, the sheriff's office said the jail reinstituted COVID-19 policies that were in place during the height of the pandemic and tested any inmate willing to take a test.

Of those who took a test, reported as 128 of 132 inmates, 25 positive cases have been found so far. Eight of those 25 inmates had been previously vaccinated, though the jail said it is not clear if they are "breakthrough" cases or if they are infected with a variant.

Two staff members also tested positive for COVID-19 in voluntary testing. Those staff members are currently in a 10-day quarantine.