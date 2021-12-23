LIVE: FEMA giving update on Navy personnel helping IU Health with surge in COVID-19 cases

A team of 20 U.S. Navy personnel began arriving in Indianapolis this week.

A team of 20 U.S. Navy personnel began arriving in Indianapolis this week. The military doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists will serve 30-day deployments and be integrated into medical units in "areas of greatest need" within the hospital, according to IU Health in a statement Tuesday.

"IU Health leadership continues to meet with U.S. military leadership to navigate the operations plan and ensure optimal utilization of this support team. IU Health is grateful for this support and will share more information as it becomes available," a spokesperson said in an earlier statement.

Dr. Chris Weaver, IU Health's chief clinical officer, said the system is treating 551 COVID patients across all hospitals — the most it ever has at once. For context, that's enough to fill just Methodist Hospital. The system is also recording around six total COVID deaths per day.

Methodist Hospital itself is treating 137 patients for COVID-19, which is the most in the state. Weaver noted the strain the system is experiencing is not only due to treating COVID patients, but also patients with other illnesses, paired with a worker shortage. He said the employee shortage is not related to vaccine requirements the hospital system enacted.