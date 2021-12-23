Indiana coronavirus updates: Supreme Court to hold special session in January for vaccine requirements

The latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic for Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.

Latest US, world numbers

There have been more than 51.54 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University. There have been more than 812,000 deaths recorded in the U.S.

Worldwide, there have been more than 277.16 million confirmed coronavirus cases with more than 5.37 million deaths and more than 8.8 billion vaccine doses administered worldwide.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness like pneumonia, or death.

Supreme Court to hold special session in January for vaccine requirements

The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration's vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for health care workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.

The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in the cases on Jan. 7. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.

The Supreme Court will have to decide whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has the authority to impose such a requirement. The requirement had been scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.

The high court also will hear arguments over a rule published Nov. 5 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid that applies to a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It requires their workers to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. It was projected to affect more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers.

Marion County Public Health Department holiday closures

The Marion County Public Health Department will be closed Dec. 23-24 and Dec. 31. COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites operated by MCPHD will also be closed on those days.

With a surge in cases of coronavirus right before the holidays, the health department is urging people to take extra precautions.

“With the colder weather and the holidays comes an increase in indoor gatherings which, this year, is during a time when COVID-19 numbers are trending in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer of the Marion County Public Health Department. “The holidays are a time we look forward to all year long, being with family and friends. Let’s do all we can to protect ourselves and loved ones this season.”

Recommendations include:

Getting vaccinated

Wearing a mask

Washing hands

Getting tested

Meet in well-ventilated spaces

Avoid travel unless fully vaccinated

Communicate COVID-19 precautions to guests

IMS vaccination clinic extended

The Indiana Department of Health is extending the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Jan. 22, 2022.

Vaccinations and testing are being offered on the following schedule:

December:

Dec. 27-29: 4-8 p.m.

January (through Jan. 22):

Tuesdays-Fridays, 4-8 p.m.

Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon

It offers the two-dose Pfizer pediatric and adult vaccines, as well as the two-dose Moderna vaccine.