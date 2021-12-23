As omicron variant spreads, CDC provides advice for family gatherings around the holidays

Because the omicron variant spreads easier than other COVID-19 strains, a simple dinner with family and friends could be all it takes to get sick.

INDIANAPOLIS — You may be ready to deck the halls with your close family and friends, but as you prepare to pass out the gifts, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to help you avoid passing on something else.

That's why the CDC says if you're planning to be around a large group of people over the holidays, the best thing you can do is get the vaccine or booster shot beforehand.

You can add an extra layer of protection by getting tested for COVID-19 before and after the event.

"If you test in the afternoon before coming over and everyone is negative, yeah, then I think you can relax," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University.

If you're in a public indoor setting like the grocery store or serving food at a gathering, make sure you wear a mask.

Fresh air is important. Avoid poorly-ventilated areas, or make sure you open a window or door to create some airflow.

This year, consider making seating assignments. Set the tables so people sit with members of the same household, if possible. Leave some distance at the table between non-household members.

Also, consider the potential risk to new babies in the family, and keep a little extra distance.

"I would take additional precautions because this is an infant that we're talking about, with very little immune protection," said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner.

And, of course, wash your hands frequently and have plenty of hand sanitizer available.