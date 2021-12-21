Navy personnel arrives in Indianapolis to assist with COVID surge

"IU Health leadership continues to meet with U.S. military leadership to navigate the operations plan and ensure optimal utilization of this support team. IU Health is grateful for this support and will share more information as it becomes available," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"I'm more scared now than I was even when I had no idea what was going to happen when the original virus was coming," Bosslet told host Rachel Maddow. "Because we are starting now with hospitalization rates that are literally higher than they've ever been in the state of Indiana … so if omicron comes through and, even if it's less severe than the Delta strain, just the sheer number of people that it sounds like are going to be infected could very, very easily overwhelm us very, very quickly. We have no slack in the system."