As COVID-19 spreads, many schools have already returned to virtual learning

Students will return to in-person classes at Stonybrook Intermediate Middle School on Sept. 7.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of Hoosier students have moved back to online learning as COVID cases spread through classrooms.

Stonybrook Intermediate Middle School is just the latest to make the move.

They probably won't be the last.

The school year only recently just started at Stonybrook and they are already temporarily back to virtual learning. Anyah Clardy said it was not the news she was hoping to hear.

"I was so nervous and scared, like I don't know what I'm about to do," said Clardy.

Clardy couldn't believe the message she got from Stonybrook Intermediate and Middle School. She found out her 5th grade son and his classmates would be temporarily returning to virtual learning.

It's all because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

"You never hear about it being your child's school or your family. Then, when it hits your child school or your family, it gets serious," said Clardy.

Along with her 5th grader, Clardy has two younger children. She recently started a new job, working from home, and working while her son is learning can be tough.

"My son, he pays attention more in school than not in school," said Clardy.

She said this situation has her questioning how they're going to get through the rest of the year.

"I hope they get to go back, but it's a little scary. Like, what if there is another outbreak. What if next time it's in the same classroom as my son and he really has to be quarantined, and all of us have to be quarantined?" said Clardy.

She believes the school is doing all that they can and that it's up to the parents to do their part.

"It starts at home. If you're kid is sick, keep your kids at home," said Clardy.

Students will return to in-person classes at Stonybrook on Sept. 7. During that time, all extracurricular activities are canceled.