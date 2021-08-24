'Purdue Pete' named creepiest college mascot in America

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University's iconic mascot "Purdue Pete" has been crowned the creepiest mascot in the NCAA topping the University of Louisiana's mascot the 'Cayenne' and Oklahoma State University's 'Pistol Pete.'
So, what makes Purdue Pete so scary? Well, Quality Logo Products Blog says it's the wide-open eyes with a blank stare, intimidating facial expression, and disproportionately large head.
Purdue Pete has changed a lot over the years. Notably in 2011 when the school decided to redesign the frightening mascot to something more... friendly.
But, the Boilermakers weren't fans of the university's decision and instead campaigned for Pete's return. The move even prompted a Facebook campaign to save the old mascot that garnered nearly 5,000 fans.
When Pete was returned to action, former Athletic Director Morgan Burke said, "the fans have spoken."
It seems fans are not only aware of Purdue Pete's creepiness, but they're proud of it and, naturally, they had some fun with the announcement on Twitter.
Here's a breakdown of the other top 10 creepiest mascots for your viewing pleasure:
2. Cayenne- University of Louisiana at Lafayette
3. Pistol Pete- Oklahoma State University
4. Stanford Tree- Stanford University
5. Demon Deacon- Wake Forest University
6. Nittany Lion- Pennsylvania State University
7. Sparky the Sun Devil- Arizona State University
8. Tony the Landshark- University of Mississippi
9. Hey Reb!- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
10. Boko the Bobcat- Texas State University