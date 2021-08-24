x
'Purdue Pete' named creepiest college mascot in America

It seems Purdue fans are aware of their beloved Purdue Pete's reputation, and they're okay with it.
Credit: AP
The Purdue mascot, "Purdue Pete", is shown in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Purdue and Nebraska in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University's iconic mascot "Purdue Pete" has been crowned the creepiest mascot in the NCAA topping the University of Louisiana's mascot the 'Cayenne' and Oklahoma State University's 'Pistol Pete.'

So, what makes Purdue Pete so scary? Well, Quality Logo Products Blog says it's the wide-open eyes with a blank stare, intimidating facial expression, and disproportionately large head. 

Purdue Pete has changed a lot over the years. Notably in 2011 when the school decided to redesign the frightening mascot to something more... friendly. 

But, the Boilermakers weren't fans of the university's decision and instead campaigned for Pete's return. The move even prompted a Facebook campaign to save the old mascot that garnered nearly 5,000 fans.

When Pete was returned to action, former Athletic Director Morgan Burke said, "the fans have spoken."

It seems fans are not only aware of Purdue Pete's creepiness, but they're proud of it and, naturally, they had some fun with the announcement on Twitter. 


Here's a breakdown of the other top 10 creepiest mascots for your viewing pleasure:

 

2. Cayenne- University of Louisiana at Lafayette

3. Pistol Pete- Oklahoma State University 

Credit: AP
Oklahoma State mascot pistol pete gestures to the crowd prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

4. Stanford Tree- Stanford University 

5. Demon Deacon- Wake Forest University

Credit: AP
Wake Forest mascot Demon Deacon walks along the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Elon in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

6. Nittany Lion- Pennsylvania State University

7. Sparky the Sun Devil- Arizona State University 

8. Tony the Landshark- University of Mississippi 

9. Hey Reb!- University of Nevada, Las Vegas

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2012, file photo, UNLV's mascot "Hey Reb!" attends an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in Las Vegas. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has retired its "Hey Reb!" mascot after nearly four decades, but will keep its Rebels nickname. University president Keith Whitfield pointed in an announcement Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, to the removal last June of a campus statue of the mascot following racial justice protests around the nation and an outcry from student groups, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2014, file photo, UNLV mascot Hey Reb! warms up the crowd before an NCAA college basketball game in Las Vegas. The student newspaper at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, is changing its name from "Rebel Yell" to "The Scarlet & Gray Free Press" in a bid to end criticism that it evokes the Civil War Confederacy, officials said. The move comes after several months of debate and a year after a campus diversity office report commissioned by university President Len Jessup concluded that neither the campus "Rebels" nickname nor its "Hey Reb!" mascot have ties to the Confederacy. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

10. Boko the Bobcat- Texas State University 

