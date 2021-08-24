x
City of Indianapolis seeks to fill dozens of job openings

It comes as the city looks at cost of living adjustments, other changes to attract employees and remain competitive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Like nearly everyone else, the city of Indianapolis is short on employees.

It's looking to fill 85 full-time positions and ten seasonal jobs, from the parks department to public works - even permitting.

It comes as the city looks at cost of living adjustments and other changes to attract employees and remain competitive.

A compensation study is now underway to see how Indy's wages compare to other cities and employers.

The city's website lists the following employment benefits:

  • Medical insurance
  • Dental insurance
  • Vision insurance
  • Health savings account (HSA)
  • Flexible spending account plans (FSA for health care and dependent care)
  • Annuity savings account through PERF
  • Employee Assistance Program
  • Benefit leave (vacation time)
  • Paid holidays
  • 457- Deferred compensation plan
  • Life insurance
  • Wellness Clinics for medical insurance enrollees

2021 Benefits Package Summary

