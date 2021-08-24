City of Indianapolis seeks to fill dozens of job openings

It comes as the city looks at cost of living adjustments, other changes to attract employees and remain competitive.

INDIANAPOLIS — Like nearly everyone else, the city of Indianapolis is short on employees.

It's looking to fill 85 full-time positions and ten seasonal jobs, from the parks department to public works - even permitting.

It comes as the city looks at cost of living adjustments and other changes to attract employees and remain competitive.

A compensation study is now underway to see how Indy's wages compare to other cities and employers.

The city's website lists the following employment benefits:

Medical insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Health savings account (HSA)

Flexible spending account plans (FSA for health care and dependent care)

Annuity savings account through PERF

Employee Assistance Program

Benefit leave (vacation time)

Paid holidays

457- Deferred compensation plan

Life insurance

Wellness Clinics for medical insurance enrollees