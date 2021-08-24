City of Indianapolis seeks to fill dozens of job openings

INDIANAPOLIS — Like nearly everyone else, the city of Indianapolis is short on employees.
It's looking to fill 85 full-time positions and ten seasonal jobs, from the parks department to public works - even permitting.
It comes as the city looks at cost of living adjustments and other changes to attract employees and remain competitive.
A compensation study is now underway to see how Indy's wages compare to other cities and employers.
The city's website lists the following employment benefits:
- Medical insurance
- Dental insurance
- Vision insurance
- Health savings account (HSA)
- Flexible spending account plans (FSA for health care and dependent care)
- Annuity savings account through PERF
- Employee Assistance Program
- Benefit leave (vacation time)
- Paid holidays
- 457- Deferred compensation plan
- Life insurance
- Wellness Clinics for medical insurance enrollees
