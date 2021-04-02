Twin brothers arrested for theft from west side gun store

Tayveon and Jayveon Majors, 18, are accused of driving a stolen vehicle through the front of 500 guns on West 16th Street and stealing guns from the store.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police arrested twin brothers for allegedly breaking into a west side gun store and stealing several firearms last month.

Investigators with IMPD's Crime Gun Intelligence Center were able to identify Tayveon and Jayveon Majors, both 18, as potential suspects in the theft at 500 Guns on West 16th Street on Jan. 22. The suspects drove a stolen vehicle through the front of the building and stole nine guns from the store.

As the search for suspects continued, police learned the brothers were known to IMPD investigators as known car thieves.

Police obtained a search warrant for the residence at 2166 Sugar Grove Avenue on Jan. 26. The brothers tried to leave the home as IMPD SWAT officers arrived and get into a stolen pick-up truck, but they were found inside the residence after the scene was secured.

Another man, 20-year-old Deandre Allen, was also found inside the home and was arrested for marijuana possession.

Upon searching the home, investigators found a Smith and Wesson Model 41 rifle, a Sport King SK100 handgun, an SOS Imports Lynx 12 shotgun, a Winchester XTR 1500 shotgun, an LLA Commanche .38 Special pistol and a Harrington Model 58 sawed-off shotgun. They also discovered marijuana and stolen vehicles.

The Majors brothers were booked into the Marion County Jail, pending the filing of federal charges. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms was also investigating the theft and had offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of the suspects.

Metro police noted the arrests are part of the Crime Gun Intelligence Center's efforts with Operation Legend, a crime initiative in nine U.S. cities, including Indianapolis, to reduce gun crimes in the community.

Last October, IMPD said the operation had taken 216 guns and a sizeable amount of heroin and methamphetamine off the streets in its first two months. Nearly $1.5 million in drug money had also been seized.