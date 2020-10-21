AG Barr coming to Indy to discuss Operation Legend's crackdown on gun crimes

Since the launch of Operation Legend in Indianapolis, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said there has been a 22 percent reduction in homicides.

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General William Barr will be in Indianapolis Thursday to discuss Operation Legend at a law enforcement roundtable.

At the start of October, it was announced Operation Legend's 45-day run in Indianapolis would be extended indefinitely in an effort to crackdown on gun violence.

Attorney General William Barr launched Operation Legend July 8 in Kansas City, Missouri. Operation Legend is named in honor of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed while he was asleep early in the morning on June 29 in Kansas City.

Operation Legend was created as a result of President Donald Trump’s promise to assist America’s cities dealing with recent violence.

Since the launch of Operation Legend in Indianapolis, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Josh Minkler said there has been a 22 percent reduction in homicides. The effort comes as Indianapolis is on pace to set a record for yearly homicides.

As the operation marked 54 days in Indianapolis, Minkler said 201 guns had been seized and 97 fugitives taken off the streets. Those fugitives were wanted for crimes including homicide, sexual assault, aggravated assault and robbery.

Operation Legend is also offering a $25,000 reward in the 2015 murder of 10-year-old De’Shaun Swanson. He was killed in a drive-by shooting in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.