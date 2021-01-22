ATF offering $2,000 reward in 500 Guns store burglary

Early Friday morning, a suspect drove a car into the wall of 500 Guns on West 16th Street. The thief then went through the hole in the wall and stole 10 guns.

The ATF said there is no indication this burglary was connected to a burglary at the Shoot Point Blank store at 120 S. Country Club Rd. the night of Jan. 4.

If anyone knows who the burglar is in the 500 Guns burglary, they should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). People can also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact the ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips can also be submitted to the ATF using the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.