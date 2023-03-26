Teen killed, another wounded in shooting after house party in Fountain Square

Detectives say that prior to gunfire ringing out in the home, there was a house party going on with "many" teenagers in attendance.

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager was killed and another was wounded in a shooting after a house party in Fountain Square early Sunday morning, police said.

The shooting happened at around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Villa Avenue, which is near South Keystone Avenue and Prospect Street.

When officers arrived, they found a teenage girl inside the home who had been shot. Medics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

First responders also found a teenage boy who had been shot. The boy was taken to Riley Hospital and is in stable condition.

Detectives say that prior to gunfire ringing out in the home, there was a house party going on at the home with "many" teenagers in attendance.

#BREAKING @IMPDnews is investigating a shooting at a home near Villa Ave and Lexington Ave. Police say it happened around 3 am. 1 person was found dead and another is awake and breathing. @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/OJ18ofQXqq — Matthew Fultz (@matthewfultztv) March 26, 2023

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

The two teens who were shot have not been identified by police. And detectives have not named any suspects or said if any arrests have been made.

As they investigate, police are asking neighbors to look at any videos they have that might have captured the shooting or people/vehicles in the area around the time the shooting happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Colten Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Colten.Smith@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Police were also called to three other shootings Sunday that left three more people wounded.

A woman was shot in the 3500 block of East 10th Street at 1:30 a.m. Police said she was in stable condition at last check.

And a man walked into Community East Hospital on Ritter Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. after getting shot. He was also reported as stable by police, who have not shared where the shooting took place.

A third person was wounded just before 2 p.m. in a shooting in the 7800 block of Michigan Road. Police said that person was in stable condition.