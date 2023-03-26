IMPD: 4 shot, 1 killed early Sunday

Detectives are investigating three shootings with four victims that occurred in the overnight hours of Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating three overnight shootings Sunday that left one person dead and three others wounded.

The fatal shooting occurred in a neighborhood east of Fountain Square at a house on Villa Avenue at 2:45 a.m. Police reported a male and female were shot at that location, and one died at the scene while the other was reported to be alert and receiving treatment at a local hospital after the shooting.

Another female was shot in the 3500 block of East 10th Street at 1:30 a.m. Police said she was in stable condition at last check.

And a man walked into Community East Hospital on Ritter Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. after getting shot. He was also reported as stable by police, who have not shared where the shooting took place.

None of the victims' identities have been shared by authorities, who are still early in their investigations.

Police have yet to share information about suspects and motives in the three shootings.