State police investigate crash, shooting on east side

IMPD officers investigating a crash found two gunshot victims in the car. State police took over the case and say one of the victims died.

INDIANAPOLIS — State police are investigating an interstate shooting that left one person dead and another wounded on the east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were called around 3:40 a.m. to investigate a crash near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue and found two gunshot victims in the car.

One of the victims was described as conscious and alert while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.

State Police took over the investigation and shared that the shooting apparently happened on Interstate 70 before crash, and confirmed that the victim in critical condition later died.

ISP said nobody has been arrested.

Police are blocking southbound lanes of Emerson Avenue at 21st Street while detectives collect evidence at the scene.