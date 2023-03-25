Police: 1 dead in single-car crash in Lawrence

It happened just after midnight on Fox Road near Oaklandon Road.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — One person is dead after a crash Saturday morning in Lawrence.

It happened just after midnight in the 11700 block of Fox Road, which is near East 79th Street and Oaklandon Road.

Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff told 13News a preliminary investigation indicates the driver of a car going north on Oaklandon veered off the road and struck a bridge guardrail.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, Woodruff said, and officers are looking into the likelihood that weather and road conditions may have been a contributing factor. He said there was no immediate indication of driver impairment.