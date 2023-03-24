Crash near Muncie injures 3, 1 critically

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on US 35 near Mt. Pleasant.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An Anderson woman was critically injured in a two-car collision southeast of Muncie Friday.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on US 35 near Mt. Pleasant.

Indiana State Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Transport van driven by 24-year-old Tatyanna Myers of Georgia crossed the center line and collided with a Ford Focus driven by 38-year-old Tiffany Starkey of Anderson.

Starkey was taken to a Muncie hospital before being transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. She was reported to be in critical condition.

Myers and a passenger in the van were treated at Ball Hospital for what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.