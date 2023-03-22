x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

4 injured in I-74 crash near Boone County line with Montgomery County

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Boone-Montgomery county line Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:15 p.m., Boone County sheriff's deputies and Jamestown police officers responded to the area of the 47-mile marker on Interstate 74, near the Montgomery County line, for a report of a multi-car crash with a person trapped.

A preliminary investigation found that a semi driven by a 53-year-old man was traveling eastbound on I-74 when a tire blew, causing the semi to crash into a utility van, driven by a 49-year-old man, in the other lane.

Both vehicles crossed the median into the westbound lanes, hitting another semi, driven by a 30-year-old man. The utility van rolled, trapping a 39-year-old female passenger inside.

Three of the people involved were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, while the driver the semi with the blown tire was airlifted to a hospital. All four were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The Boone County Fatal Alcohol Crash Team responded to the scene to begin an investigation, which is still ongoing.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Indianapolis clergy groups host anti-bullying town hall

Before You Leave, Check This Out