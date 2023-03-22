4 injured in I-74 crash near Boone County line with Montgomery County

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Four people were injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Boone-Montgomery county line Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 2:15 p.m., Boone County sheriff's deputies and Jamestown police officers responded to the area of the 47-mile marker on Interstate 74, near the Montgomery County line, for a report of a multi-car crash with a person trapped.

A preliminary investigation found that a semi driven by a 53-year-old man was traveling eastbound on I-74 when a tire blew, causing the semi to crash into a utility van, driven by a 49-year-old man, in the other lane.

Both vehicles crossed the median into the westbound lanes, hitting another semi, driven by a 30-year-old man. The utility van rolled, trapping a 39-year-old female passenger inside.

Three of the people involved were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, while the driver the semi with the blown tire was airlifted to a hospital. All four were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.