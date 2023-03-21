x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man dies after crash in Rochester

Caleb Ingram, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com
A little before 6 a.m. on Feb. 22, 2022, IMPD East District Officers were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of North Oakland Avenue.

ROCHESTER, Ind. — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Rochester, Indiana, on Monday afternoon. 

Indiana State Police said Caleb Ingram, 35, was traveling northbound on U.S. 31 near 4A Road when his white 2013 Dodge went off the righthand side of the road for an unknown reason and hit a concrete bridge abutment. 

Troopers attempted life-saving measures, but Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in this crash.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Marshall County Forensic Center.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

UIndy announces Dr. Tanuja Singh as 10th president

Before You Leave, Check This Out