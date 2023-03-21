Man dies after crash in Rochester

Caleb Ingram, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.

ROCHESTER, Ind. — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near Rochester, Indiana, on Monday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said Caleb Ingram, 35, was traveling northbound on U.S. 31 near 4A Road when his white 2013 Dodge went off the righthand side of the road for an unknown reason and hit a concrete bridge abutment.

Troopers attempted life-saving measures, but Ingram was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be factors in this crash.