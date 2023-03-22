x
IMPD: 2 critically injured in single-car southeast side crash

The crash along East Thompson Road near Interstate 74 was reported just before 2 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were critically injured in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' southeast side early Wednesday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the area of 10200 East Thompson Road, just east of Interstate 74, for a report of an injury crash. 

There they found a car had gone off the road, flipped and hit a tree while traveling eastbound on East Thompson Road.

A man was found in the driver's seat and taken to Eskenazi Hospital in very critical condition, IMPD said. A woman was ejected from the car and taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, IMPD told 13News.

East Thompson Road was closed in both directions early Wednesday as police investigated the incident.

