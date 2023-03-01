Person killed in single-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

WEST POINT, Ind. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County Monday afternoon, police said.
Around 4 p.m., Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the area of Washington and Walnut streets in West Point, Indiana, for a report of a crash.
A preliminary investigation found that a pickup truck going northbound on Washington Street left the road for unknown reasons before crashing. The driver, who has not been identified and was the only person in the truck, died from their injuries in the crash.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.