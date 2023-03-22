Police investigate crash between 2 public transit buses in Fort Wayne

Police haven't confirmed how many others were injured in the crash. However, they did say that none of the other injured are in life-threatening condition.

FORT WAYNE, Ind — A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she and several others were injured in a crash between two public transit buses and an SUV in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to a crash with injuries at around 1 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Fort Wayne at the intersection of East Wallace and South Clinton streets.

Police say a Citilink bus was going south on Clinton Street when it possibly ran a red light at the intersection and hit another Citilink bus.

The crash caused one of the buses to hit a stopped SUV on Wallace Street. The other bus hit a gas line, causing a leak.

Firefighters and members of the natural gas and electric company NIPSCO were called to the scene and were addressing the gas leak.

A woman riding on one of the buses was critically injured in the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and then downgraded to life-threatening condition by hospital staff.

Police haven't confirmed how many other people were injured in the crash. However, they did say that none of the other people who were injured are in life-threatening condition.

Fort Wayne's Fatal Accident Crash Team was paged to take over the investigation.