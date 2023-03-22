Some study tried to say Indy ranks 85th in the nation for brunch lovers — but we frankly should be higher

The Indianapolis food scene is profoundly under-ranked and underrated. As a brunch lover myself, here's why we should be bumped up a few spots.

INDIANAPOLIS — I haven’t brunched properly in months. Not to say I’m above snagging a steamed bagel dripping with egg and cream cheese from Broad Ripple Bagel on a busy Saturday morning. But a proper brunch with mimosas, waffles and multiple sides? It’s been ages.

I go in aggressive and know what I want wherever I’m at. Garden Table? Caprese toast, but I’ll start with a juice flight. Milktooth? Latke and massive bowl of cheddar grits, always. Switch it up at Lincoln Square Pancake House — blueberry pancakes normally but Nutella French Toast when I need a little more emotional support.

So you can imagine the pit that formed in my empty stomach (running on black coffee here — again haven't seen a brunch in ages) when an email came into our newsroom touting the best brunch cities across the country.

I didn’t expect to see Indianapolis at the top of the list, necessarily. Despite our relatively recent appearance in Food & Wine’s food cities to watch, I know larger cities have to offer more options. Still, I held out hope the Loco Moco’s at Good Morning Mama or Frankie Sandwich at Love Handle would be enough to help us crack into the Top 30.

I scrolled down further. 30: St. Louis. Very fair. A place called Brasserie by Niche has an insane lemon curd brioche French toast. 40, then? Nope. Lexington, Kentucky. Finally, several turns of my scroll wheel down and sandwiched unceremoniously between Columbus, Ohio, and Spokane, Washington, was Indianapolis.

85th place. The only other Indiana city, Fort Wayne, came in at 167.

I’d like to get ahead of this narrative now: Indianapolis has amazing brunch. That a study where we barely cracked the top half of brunch cities in the U.S. was, to someone looking ahead to a resplendent brunch patio season, a personal affront.

Ranking food in any capacity is tough. And the study did give me some insight for brunch in other cities. Colorado ranked fourth.

But please just read through this list and come back to me. 85th? Nah.

Milktooth

If you’re in constant conflict between savory or sweet, Milktooth is the kind of place where you don’t have to choose. Chocolate waffles or Szechuan mushroom rice bowls are there for your mains, while multiple offerings of small plates for the sides. Make sure to try a brown butter or go for a mimosa.

Rize at Ironworks

Stationed inside Ironworks Hotel, not far from Keystone Mall, is the kind of farm-to-table assortment of brunch options that should make any true Midwesterner swoon.

If you’re a fan of spots like Vida and the Livery — two restaurants that recently cracked into the Yelp’s Top 100 Restaurants for Best Restaurants in America — expect the same excellence here. Cunningham Restaurant Group is behind a menu that includes a Farmhouse Waffle, Benny burger and breakfast sandwich featuring Gruyère mornay. I swoon.

Lincoln Square Pancake House

Lincoln Square Pancake House has taken over the hold Waffle House used to have on my heart. It’s where I go when I want a truly comforting, filling breakfast. When friends come into town, to Lincoln Square we go! If you're not a fan of breakfast food at noon, their lunch options don't miss either.

Good Morning Mama’s

Have a thing for fried spam? Maybe you should. It’s $2.99 for two slices at Good Morning Mama’s and a favorite on a menu that includes eggs in pomodoro sauce, blueberry pancakes and stuffed breakfast burritos.

The spot has a long legacy in Indianapolis and was started by legacy Mama Carrolla, who also started the Italian restaurant that bears her name not far from this location on the northeast side of Indy.

Love Handle

Trout belly egg waffles and sandwiches with roast pork belly make up the menu of this popular spot on Mass Ave. I recommend the fried Skatewing though, which comes in sandwich or wrap form and doesn't disappoint either way.





Now, this is not hate to the study. It's really hard to rank food when there's so many amazing food cities across the country. If you're planning to head out of town though, here's where other cities ranked for brunch lovers.

Just know Indy will always hold number one in my heart.

Have a favorite brunch place we missed? Reach out to us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter!