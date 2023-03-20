These areas topped the list of best places to live in Indiana

A perennial powerhouse snagged the top spot for "Best Place to Live" in Indiana for 2023.

INDIANA, USA — The Hoosier State has no shortage of outstanding cities to call home, but five areas of Indiana were given the honor of "Best Places to Live" in all the state by a recent nationwide analysis.

Carmel, Indiana remains the #1 Best Place to Live in Indiana, partly because of its public schools and benefits for families.

Following Carmel were the cities of Fishers and Granger. The neighborhood of Glendale on the north side of Indianapolis was ranked as the 11th best place to live in Indiana last year, but jumped to claim the No. 4 spot in 2023.

The town of Zionsville rounded out the top five.

Taking a look at the full Best Places to Live in America list, though, Carmel falls to No. 40.

On the 2023 Best Cities to Live in America list, Indianapolis was ranked #93, just ahead of Honolulu and Glendale, California. Our state capitol was beaten out by the highest-ranked Indiana city on that list - Fort Wayne.

Cambridge, MA Arlington, VA The Woodlands, TX Naperville, IL Columbia, MD

The rankings were compiled by Niche, a Pittsburgh-based company that collects data from the United States Census and Federal Bureau of Investigation to come up with the ratings.