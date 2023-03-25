1 killed, 4 wounded in shootings across Indianapolis on Saturday

It happened just hours after one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting on I-70 that ended in a crash on the east side of the city.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were wounded Saturday morning in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis. It happened less than three hours after another east side double shooting and it was one of several throughout the day that left multiple people injured across the city.

The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 4000 block of East 30th Street, near the intersection with North Sherman Drive.

Officers who were called to the area arrived to find a man and a woman who had been shot, according to a police report.

IMPD said one of them was reported to be in "good condition" and the other one was in "stable condition."

Police haven't identified the people who were shot or said if any suspects had been arrested.

Hours earlier, at around 3:40 a.m., one person was killed and another injured in a shooting on I-70 that ended in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis.

Officers were called to investigate the crash near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue and found two gunshot victims in the car.

One of the victims was described as conscious and alert while the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died, according to IMPD.

State Police took over the investigation and shared that the shooting apparently happened on Interstate 70 before the crash.

Another person was injured in a shooting later in the day Saturday on the near northwest side of the city.

That shooting happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of King Avenue. That's near the intersection of 16th Street and Lafayette Road, west of the White River.

IMPD said officers arrived in the area and found a person who had been shot.