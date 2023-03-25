Marion man found shot dies at Ft. Wayne hospital

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to an apartment in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on a reported shooting.

MARION, Ind. — Police in Marion are investigating after a man was found shot in an apartment on West 5th Street early Saturday morning.

According to a release from Marion Police, Walter Carpenter, 40, died at a Ft. Wayne hospital.

Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to the apartment in the 1000 block of West 5th Street on a reported shooting and found Carpenter on the kitchen floor with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police have not shared information about what led to the shooting or any suspects in the case.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call detectives at 765-668-4417, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS.