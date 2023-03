Police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of south Meridian Street around 3 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s south side.

Police said they received a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of south Meridian Street around 3 p.m.

Medics transported the man to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but he later died.

Police have not released any suspect information.