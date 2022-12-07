Indianapolis police seek suspect in east side armed robbery

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He's between 5 feet, 10 inches and 6 feet tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis are asking for help identifying a man accused of robbing an east side business at gunpoint on Monday, June 27.

The man reportedly entered Pull-A-Part, an auto parts shop located at 2505 Producers Lane, armed with a green and gray semi-automatic pistol.

He pointed the gun at staff and ordered them to open the shop's safe, according to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, he ran out the front door. As of Tuesday, July 12, he remains at large.

During the robbery, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with "NASA" on the front, black shorts, light gray baseball cap, gray gloves and a red bandana.

Crime Stoppers shared these photos of the suspect:

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).