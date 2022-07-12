AMBER Alert Issued after teen kidnapped in Illinois, leading to police chase

Authorities said Antaneya Smith was kidnapped by someone wearing a mask and driving a black 2005 Ford 500 sedan.

CHICAGO — An AMBER Alert was issued late Monday evening after a 15-year-old girl was believed to be kidnapped in Dolton, Illinois, state police said.

Dolton authorities reported the teen, Antaneya Smith, was kidnapped around 2:42 p.m. by someone wearing a mask and driving a black 2005 Ford 500 sedan.

State police said Dolton officers were pursuing the vehicle on northbound Interstate 94 at West 87th Street in Cook County just before 3 p.m.

The driver sideswiped another vehicle and pushed that vehicle into the side of a squad car before continuing to flee from the scene of the crash. The trooper inside that squad car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

An AMBER Alert wasn't issued until just after 11 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said Smith is a Black female, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a white shirt, a pink cropped hooded sweater and white gym shoes.

The license plate on the vehicle was DG20425. Authorities noted the vehicle will have front end damage associated with the earlier chase.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911. State police said anyone who witnessed the kidnapping or the accident is asked to call (847) 294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.

AMBER Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an AMBER Alert or a Silver Alert.

AMBER are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an AMBER Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.