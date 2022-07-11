x
1 dead, 3 others injured in Greenwood crash

The driver who hit the delivery truck told Johnson County sheriff's deputies the sun was in his eyes, causing him not to see the parked delivery truck.
Credit: WTHR/Ryan Thedwall
The crash happened Monday in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, near State Road 135, shortly after 9 a.m.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Johnson County deputies are investigating a deadly crash Monday morning in Greenwood.

According to Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess, a box truck was stopped to make a delivery for Home Depot in the 3000 block of Olive Branch Road, near State Road 135, shortly after 9 a.m.

Burgess told 13News three people were at the back of the box truck when another truck rear-ended the parked truck. Burgess said one person with the box truck died at the scene, while the other two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver who hit the box truck told deputies the sun was in his eyes, causing him not to see the parked truck. 

Burgess said the driver of the truck was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

