Police, neighbors seek answers in Labor Day shooting death of east Indianapolis teenager

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy was playing curb ball with his younger brother when someone walked out of an alley and shot him.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro Police are searching for the person accused of shooting and killing a teenager who was playing with his brother on Labor Day.

They say the gunman was captured on surveillance cameras. A nearby home was hit with a bullet, too.

Christy Loredo has a hole in her wall where detectives dug for evidence in a murder. On Labor Day, a bullet went through her front door and into her family's home.

"Took them a little bit to get them out of there," Loredo said. "It came from over here, so I know for a fact if we were on that porch, it would have been bad."

Loredo has three kids under the age of 10.

She was grocery shopping with her youngest when gunfire ripped through her neighborhood.

It wasn't until she got home and saw the crime scene, that Loredo learned another mother's child was shot and killed nearby.

"Luckily we were there instead of here," Loredo said. "We missed the whole thing because we would have been sitting on the porch, probably playing with chalk or something."

Investigators say 17-year-old Ross Mitchell was playing curb ball with his younger brother when someone walked out of an alley and shot him.

Mitchell was taken to the hospital where he later died from his wounds.

The crime has neighbors rattled.

"I was just talking to my neighbor and we were like, 'I don't know if I should be out here right now,' because we don't know what could happen at any given time because it was in broad daylight," Loredo said.

Police believe whoever shot through her door and shot and killed her teenage neighbor was captured on camera. It's a brief, grainy surveillance video that investigators hope leads to the gunman.

Do you recognize this suspect?



IMPD needs your help in identifying a possible homicide suspect. The incident occurred yesterday around 4pm near E. Ohio St. & N Randolph St.



Anyone with info should contact the Homicide office at 317-327-3475 or email Mark.Howard@indy.gov. pic.twitter.com/iXrgXxoIrY — IMPD (@IMPDnews) September 7, 2021

It shows a young man in a light-colored hoodie and dark pants walking on the sidewalk toward the shooting scene, then later running away to the west.

Detectives hope someone remembers seeing him near East Ohio and North Randolph streets around 4:00 Monday afternoon.

"I replayed it a few times but I couldn't see anybody that I've seen here," Loredo said.

Investigators want witnesses who can help to come forward - and Christy Loredo just wants to feel safe again.

"I'm thankful that we weren't here, obviously, because it would have been scary," she said. "It certainly would have traumatized my children."