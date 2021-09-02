Indianapolis man found guilty in deadly stabbing of ex-girlfriend

In September of 2016, Hallie Bullard's body was found in her bedroom.

INDIANAPOLIS — Bobby Joe Glasscock was found guilty in the 2016 murder of his ex-girlfriend.

In September of 2016, Hallie Bullard's body was found in her bedroom. She had been stabbed to death.

According to a witness, Bullard had been attempting to keep her new address hidden from Glasscock, who had been upset over her new relationship.

Surveillance video showed Glasscock walking up to Bullard's home in the early morning hours of Sept. 9 and then walking away a short time later.

Evidence from Bullard's fingernails and blood at the scene matched Glasscock's DNA.

“Every person deserves relationships free of domestic violence,” Prosecutor Mears said. “This case illustrates the tragic connection between domestic violence and criminal homicides. With this verdict, the jury demonstrated that this kind of senseless violence will not be tolerated in our community.”